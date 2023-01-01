WebCatalog

pretix

pretix

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: pretix.eu

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til pretix på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software has been successfully used for conferences, festivals, concerts, shows, exhibitions, workshops, and more all around the world. Our pricing - 2.5% of sales excluding payment providers - is risk-free and completely transparent.

Kategorier:

Entertainment
Box Office Software

Websted: pretix.eu

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med pretix. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

TicketSource

TicketSource

ticketsource.co.uk

Time.ly

Time.ly

time.ly

Sparxo

Sparxo

sparxo.com

Smeetz

Smeetz

smeetz.com

EventSprout

EventSprout

eventsprout.com

Hytix

Hytix

hytix.com

Cooltix

Cooltix

cooltix.hu

Bookitbee

Bookitbee

bookitbee.com

ViewStub

ViewStub

viewstub.com

Eventix

Eventix

eventix.io

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.