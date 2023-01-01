Alternativer - Prelaunch.com

WebCatalog

TinyLetter

TinyLetter tilbyder en ren og ligetil skriveoplevelse for folk, der ikke leder efter avanceret rapportering eller funktioner til virksomheder.

SleekFlow

SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...

Chatarmin

Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...

Retention.com

Retention.com integreres med verdens førende marketingautomatiseringsplatforme for at maksimere publikumsvækst, genvinde indtægter fra forladte vogne og geninddrage forældede målgrupper gennem brancheførende dataintegrationssystemer. Maksimer uudnyttet omsætning for din e-handelsbutik med en platfor...

SuperBuzz

Øg fastholdelsestrafik og overskud ved hjælp af GPT-3-teknologi

