WebCatalog

Alternativer - Postaga

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Opdag, hvordan Meltwater hjælper PR- og marketingteams med at overvåge mediedækning på tværs af både nyheder og sociale medier og forbedre brand management.

Cision

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. er en public relations og optjent mediesoftwarevirksomhed og udbyder af tjenester. Virksomheden er indarbejdet på Caymanøerne og har hovedkvarter i Chicago, Illinois; med kunder over hele verden. Virksomheden blev børsnoteret via omvendt fusion i juni 2017. Ud over sin webbaserede PR og ...

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Klassens bedste medieovervågningstjeneste til tv, radio, nyheder, podcasts og sociale medier og den mest nøjagtige mediekontaktdatabase i branchen.

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (tidligere MediaMiser) er en leverandør af medieovervågnings- og analysesoftware og professionelle tjenester til PR- og marketingprofessionelle. Agility PR Solutions bruger proprietær teknologi til at overvåge, aggregere, analysere og dele indhold fra mere end 200.000 kilder på ...

BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Find det indhold, der fungerer bedst. Samarbejd med de influencers, der betyder noget. Brug vores indholdsindsigt til at generere ideer, skabe højtydende indhold, overvåge din præstation og identificere influencers. BuzzSumo driver strategierne fra mere end 500.000 marketingfolk med indholdsmarked...

BuzzStream

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream er webbaseret software, der hjælper verdens bedste marketingfolk med at promovere deres produkter, tjenester og indhold for at opbygge links, buzz og brands.

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly er storytelling-platformen, der hjælper organisationer med at udgive, distribuere og eje deres historier med det mål at skabe fans.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Brug Muck Rack til at finde journalister, få presse for din historie, overvåge nyhederne og rapportere om virkningen af ​​din PR. Journalister kan bygge porteføljer og accelerere deres karriere.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

Den førende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjælper brands med at øge deres synlighed, opbygge tillid og øge salget ved at forbinde kontrollerede mikro-influencers og forbrugere i stor skala. Mærker udnytter vores kuraterede fællesskab til at oprette opslag på sociale medier og e-handelsanmeld...

Storiad

Storiad

storiad.com

Storiad hjælper forfattere med at planlægge, implementere og administrere en digital bogpromoveringskampagne for at nå ud til det rigtige bogpublikum for at øge bogbevidstheden og øge bogsalget.

MediaHQ

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ vil transformere dine medierelationer. På ét sted kan du bygge medielister, distribuere pressemeddelelser, pitche din historie og læse pressemeddelelser. Det gør deling af dine nyheder øjeblikkeligt og problemfrit.

PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Indsaml og rapporter automatisk mediedækning. PeakMetrics udtrækker indsigt og skaber handlingsrettede data fra millioner af ustrukturerede, tværkanals mediedatasæt i realtid.

Telum Media

Telum Media

telummedia.com

Telum Media is a comprehensive media contacts platform that creates connections between the PR and media industries across Asia Pacific.

IGLeads.io

IGLeads.io

igleads.io

Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals

The Shelf

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud leverer verdens mest omfattende end-to-end begivenhedsteknologi og relaterede tjenester til at drive oprettelsen og styringen af ​​begivenheder. Administrer hele livscyklussen af ​​dine begivenheder, uanset placering, format, størrelse eller længde - fra enkeltsessioner til alti...

Tagger Media

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger by Sprout Social har revolutioneret markedsføringsindustrien for sociale medier for nogle af nutidens største brands og bureauer, herunder Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline og Dolce & Gabbana. Den datadrevne social intelligence-platform gi...

Heepsy

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Find influencers på få sekunder. Øjeblikkelig adgang til Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok og Twitch influencers efter placering og kategori. Analyser deres publikum og kontakt dem.

PressRush

PressRush

pressrush.com

Styrk dine PR-kampagner med PressRush Mediekontaktdatabase, medielister og journalistsøgning efter public relations

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Opdag virkningen af ​​online PR! Overvåg, hvad der bliver sagt om dit brand, skab din historie, identificer og engager dit publikum og analyser resultaterne.

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.