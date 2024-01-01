WebCatalog

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.

