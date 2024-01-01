Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.

