Alternativer - Netvibes

Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (stiliseret som tumblr og udtales "tumbler") er et amerikansk websted for mikroblogging og socialt netværk grundlagt af David Karp i 2007 og i øjeblikket ejet af Automattic. Tjenesten giver brugerne mulighed for at sende multimedier og andet indhold til en blog i kort form. Brugere kan følge ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (stiliseret som feedly) er en nyhedsaggregatorapplikation til forskellige webbrowsere og mobile enheder, der kører iOS og Android. Den er også tilgængelig som en cloud-baseret tjeneste. Den kompilerer nyhedsfeeds fra en række onlinekilder, som brugeren kan tilpasse og dele med andre. Feedly b...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite er en social media management platform, skabt af Ryan Holmes i 2008. Systemets brugergrænseflade har form af et dashboard og understøtter integration af sociale netværk til Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn og YouTube. Baseret i Vancouver har Hootsuite tæt på 1.000 medarbejdere forde...
Planoly
planoly.com
Administrer, planlæg og planlæg dine Instagram-opslag fra din computer og mobiltelefoner. Opret et sammenhængende Instagram-feed og administrer flere Instagram-konti.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Genforestil dig, hvordan sociale medier kan udvikle din virksomhed med Sprout Social. Se vores værktøjer til administration af sociale medier i aktion. Start din egen gratis prøveperiode i dag.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio tilbyder et indholdsopdagelsesværktøj, der gør indholdskuratorblogs og sociale medier ubesværet for virksomheder i enhver niche eller marked.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics giver virksomheder mulighed for at indfange og handle på kunde-, produkt-, brand- og medarbejderoplevelsesindsigt ét sted.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
Værktøjet, der føles som et marketingteam. Tailwind automatiserer de sværeste dele af din markedsføring på sociale medier, så du kan vokse smartere og hurtigere.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
En brugervenlig social mediestyringssoftware, der giver dig mulighed for at forblive organiseret, spare tid og nemt administrere din indbakke, udgivelse, rapportering, overvågning og teamsamarbejdsværktøjer.
Sendible
sendible.com
Fremhæv din brandhistorie på sociale medier. Samarbejd med dine kunder og teams for at planlægge, poste og måle succesen af indhold på hver platform.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch er en digital forbrugerinformationsvirksomhed med hovedkontor i Brighton, England. Brandwatch sælger seks forskellige produkter: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews og BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research er en "selvbetjeningsapplikation" eller software som en tjenest...
Awario
awario.com
Start brandovervågning gratis! Spor omtaler på webkilderne, analyser dine konkurrenter, overvåg dine niche-influencers og find kundeemner på sociale netværk!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. er et selvbetjent cloud-baseret business intelligence-applikationssoftwarefirma med base i Los Angeles, Californien. Virksomheden er kendt for sin oprettelse af business dashboard-appen, designet til at analysere, transformere og rapportere data fra forskellige integrerede kilder til busi...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker er et utroligt kraftfuldt analyseværktøj til sociale medier og overvågningsværktøj på sociale medier, der anbefales af mærker og bureauer verden over.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Udvid din tilstedeværelse på Instagram, Facebook, Twitter og LinkedIn med eksklusiv indsigt og klassens bedste administrationsværktøjer til dit team. Start en 14-dages gratis prøveperiode.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole er en Hashtag Analytics og Social Media Analytics-virksomhed, der leverer realtidsdata med hashtag-sporing til Twitter, Instagram og Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Opdag, hvordan Meltwater hjælper PR- og marketingteams med at overvåge mediedækning på tværs af både nyheder og sociale medier og forbedre brand management.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Kunder stoler på Dataminrs AI-platform for tidlige signaler om hændelser med stor indvirkning og nye risici, for at reagere med tillid og håndtere kriser mere effektivt
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Se enhvers Instagram-aktivitet uden appinstallation. Se, hvad nogen kan lide og følger på Instagram med Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 giver dig øjeblikkelig adgang til omtaler om dit brand på tværs af nettet.
eclincher
eclincher.com
Oplev eclincher, den eneste platform til administration af sociale medier, du nogensinde får brug for! Erobre sociale medier overvældende og få kontrol over dine sociale medier marketing opgaver!
Mention
mention.com
Få alt-i-et-værktøjet, der lader dig lytte til dit publikum, udgive fremragende indlæg og svare dine kunder.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Engager dig med kunder på socialt plan i stor skala. Statusbrew er et socialt medieengagementværktøj, der forener din sociale indbakke, bringer dit team sammen og skaber automatiserede arbejdsgange. Og der er mere.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Klassens bedste medieovervågningstjeneste til tv, radio, nyheder, podcasts og sociale medier og den mest nøjagtige mediekontaktdatabase i branchen.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Alt, hvad teams skal bruge for at administrere sociale mediekanaler. Byg skalerbare og kollaborative arbejdsgange for at planlægge indhold, analysere ydeevne, administrere engagement og overvåge konkurrenter.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimer den digitale kunderejse. Emplifis forenede platform for kundeoplevelsessoftware og software til styring af sociale medier lukker CX-gabet.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Find det indhold, der fungerer bedst. Samarbejd med de influencers, der betyder noget. Brug vores indholdsindsigt til at generere ideer, skabe højtydende indhold, overvåge din præstation og identificere influencers. BuzzSumo driver strategierne fra mere end 500.000 marketingfolk med indholdsmarked...
SentiOne
sentione.com
Oplev AI-baseret online-lytning og fremtiden for kundeserviceautomatisering med samtale-voicebots og chatbots.
Exolyt
exolyt.com
Det førende TikTok-analyseværktøj, der hjælper virksomheder med at analysere TikTok-konti, få indsigtsfulde rapporter og eksportere dataene.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions graver hvert hjørne af internettet for at finde alle de mærkeomtaler om nogen eller noget. Brug det til brand- og medieovervågning, konkurrentspionage, omdømmestyring, web- og social lytning og meget mere!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform til at administrere, overvåge og måle alle dine sociale medieaktiviteter. Nå dine B2B marketingmål. Book en demo.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi er marketingplatformen for multi-location brands. Vi giver virksomheder som Ace Hardware, Sport Clips og Anytime Fitness mulighed for at komme i kontakt med lokalt publikum på tværs af alle marketingkanaler.
Khoros
khoros.com
Vores software hjælper dig med at levere de bedste kundeoplevelser ved at opbygge og skalere digital pleje, social marketing og brand-fællesskaber. Klik for at begynde!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial er en social media management løsning til virksomheder med flere lokationer og profiler. Administrer al din udgivelse, annoncering, engagement, anmeldelser og rapportering fra én centraliseret platform MavSocial giver den unikke mulighed for virksomheder med flere lokationer til hurtigt og...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
Forstå, hvordan offentligheden engagerer sig i ethvert emne. Analyser og rapporter om over 7 års offentlig engagementsdata på tværs af nettet og sociale medier.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
Medieovervågning i realtid for kommunikationsteams. Kombiner realtidsfeeds med web- og socialt indhold med offentlige engagementsdata for at identificere og forudsige det indhold, der betyder noget
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt hvad du behøver for at forstå målgrupper og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sociale medieresultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vækststrategier eller afkast på annonceudgifter. Sæt forbrugersegmentering og kulturel indsigt i centrum af din strategi, og giv dine teams mulighed fo...
Reputation
reputation.com
En verden af interaktioner kræver en handlingsplatform. Transform feedback fra anmeldelser, likes, lister, kommentarer og klik til din konkurrencefordel.
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...
YouScan
youscan.io
YouScan is an AI-powered social listening platform. It helps marketers, researchers, CX experts, and PR pros fully understand their customers by providing insights into: * What they say. * What they do. * Who they are. YouScan features: * Insights Copilot, the first conversational social listenin...