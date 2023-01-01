Alternativer - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Gå fra tekst til tale med en alsidig AI-stemmegenerator. AI aktiveret, rigtige menneskers stemmer. Lav voice-overs i studiekvalitet på få minutter. Brug Murfs naturtro AI-stemmer til podcasts, videoer og alle dine professionelle præsentationer.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ er en proprietær computerstøttet oversættelsessoftwarepakke, som kører på Microsoft Windows-operativsystemer. Det er udviklet af det ungarske softwarefirma memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), tidligere Kilgray, en udbyder af oversættelsesstyringssoftware etableret...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Lokalisering og udrulning af materiale på tværs af flere regioner er komplekst. Du har brug for en oversættelsesløsning, der er enkel, skalerbar og robust. XTM Translation Management System (TMS) hjælper dig med at levere dit indhold lokaliseret til flere sprog hurtigere og mere omkostningseffektivt...
Smartcat
smartcat.com
Alt-i-en platform, der forbinder virksomheder og oversættere til en strømlinet løkke til levering af indhold
Crowdin
crowdin.com
Crowdins lokaliseringsstyringsplatform er en teknologiløsning til dit team. Oversæt og opdater indhold til dit flersprogede produkt med vores cloud-software.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integrer med Transifex for at administrere oprettelsen af flersprogede websteder og app-indhold. Bestil oversættelser, se oversættelsesfremskridt og værktøjer som TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
Lokaliseringsplatformen bygget til vækst. Nå ud til et helt nyt publikum af appbrugere, onlineshoppere, webbrowsere og spillere ved at tilbyde lokale oplevelser på deres sprog, uanset hvor i verden de er.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel tilbyder flersprogede oversættelsestjenester på mere end 30 sprog for at forbedre dine kundeserviceoplevelser. Lær mere om vores sprogdriftsløsninger!
Weglot
weglot.com
Den hurtigste og nemmeste måde at oversætte din hjemmeside og nå ud til et bredere publikum!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...