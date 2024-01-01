With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, faster growth and measurable results. The Kumulos toolkit includes Mobile and Web Push Notifications, In-App Messaging, Deferred Deep Linking, Web-to-App Banners, Geo-fencing and Proximity Marketing, App Store Optimization, mBaaS and Crash Reporting - and so much more! Monetizing your mobile app doesn’t have to be complicated and costly. Find untapped opportunities hiding in your data, optimize your app and plug those leaky conversion holes with insights that make app management a breeze. Leaving no stone unturned, the Kumulos platform’s comprehensive, built-in mobile app Analytics goes beyond the reaches of other stand-alone behavioral analytics packages. From discoverability in the App Store through to acquisition, retention, engagement, conversion, and even user experience. The award-winning Kumulos platform was built by developers, for developers - so it’s quick and easy to integrate, with a huge range of client-side SDKs and supporting all major devices and platforms. We’ve got a world-class team of developers, ready to support you in any way we can, right from the get-go.

