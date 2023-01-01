Alternativer - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Usability test og research værktøjer til at forbedre din online kundeoplevelse fra UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. G2's #1 CX industrisoftware.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail hjælper dig med at gemme, analysere og samarbejde om brugerundersøgelser ét sted, hvilket gør det nemt at se mønstre, opdage kundeindsigt og beslutte, hvad du skal gøre. Vores kunder omfatter Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Squ...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics giver virksomheder mulighed for at indfange og handle på kunde-, produkt-, brand- og medarbejderoplevelsesindsigt ét sted.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar er en adfærdsanalysevirksomhed, der analyserer brug af websteder og giver feedback gennem værktøjer såsom heatmaps, sessionsoptagelser og undersøgelser. Det fungerer sammen med webanalyseværktøjer såsom Google Analytics for at give et indblik i, hvordan folk navigerer på websteder, og hvordan...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Pay as you go Brugertestværktøj uden behov for abonnement eller månedlige gebyrer. Få bedre indsigt fra vores panel af højkvalitetstestere fra kun $30 pr. tester.
Marker.io
marker.io
Rapportering af fejl bør ikke være raketvidenskab. Få webstedsfeedback fra kunder og kolleger i din foretrukne fejlsporing, uden at gøre udviklere til vanvid.
dscout
dscout.com
dscouts kvalitative forskningsplatform bruger en mobilapp og +100.000 ivrige deltagere til effektivt at optage øjeblikkelig video og gøre indsigt let at...
Maze
maze.co
Gode produkter er bygget på gode vaner. Gør produktopdagelse løbende. Valider de store og daglige produktbeslutninger med brugerindsigt, som hele dit team kan indsamle, forbruge og handle.
Prolific
prolific.co
On-demand, selvbetjent dataindsamling. Prolific hjælper dig med at rekruttere forskningsdeltagere af høj kvalitet til at deltage i din undersøgelse, undersøgelse eller eksperiment.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
End-to-end SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack er et SaaS-analyseværktøj, der forener marketing-, produkt-, omsætnings- og salgsdata for at afdække skjulte indsigter, såsom LTV for en kampagne eller churn rate for hver marketingkanal. Ingen opsætning. Ingen kode. PRØV GRATIS
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Rekrutér brugere fra vores publikum på over 450.000 kontrollerede forbrugere og fagfolk, eller medbring dit eget publikum og opbyg en deltagerdatabase til enhver form for UX-forskning.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl er et gratis webstedsfeedbackværktøj til live-websteder, ligesom InVision, som er til statiske websteder. Du kan få feedback fra din klient og input fra dit team på en live hjemmeside eller et iscenesættelseslink. Det giver dig mulighed for at redigere live-websteder, dele webprojekter med din...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap hjælper din virksomhed med sin alsidige feedbackplatform til at bygge bedre, mere succesfulde produkter og tjenester ved hjælp af kundefeedback. Indsaml brugerfeedback langs din produktudviklingslivscyklus. Prøv det gratis.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX-forskning, udført rigtigt. Med UserZooms UX Insights System kan du grave dybere og hurtigere for at levere overlegne digitale oplevelser gennem hele produktudviklingens livscyklus.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy er en næste generations indsigtsvirksomhed. Drevet af Gen. AI, GetWhys end-to-end-indsigtsplatform leverer forbrugerindsigt i klassens bedste kvalitet med hidtil uset hastighed og til en brøkdel af prisen for traditionelle indsigtsvirksomheder. GetWhy sætter din marketingidé, dit koncept elle...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Byg bedre digitale oplevelser, understøttet af data. Test hurtigt og nemt alt fra webstedsarkitektur til designprototyper med vores suite af specialiserede brugerforskningsværktøjer.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Konfigurer din første brugertest på få minutter, få de første resultater på få timer. Userbrain er din hurtige vej til at finde ud af, hvad der virker for dit produkt - og hvad der ikke gør.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak er en UX-forskningsplatform klar til at hjælpe dig med de udfordringer, du kaster på den. Hvis du nogensinde har undret dig over, hvad dine brugere tænker og føler om din hjemmeside, app eller prototype, behøver du ikke gætte mere. Der er mange værktøjer tilgængelige via UXtweak-platformen, ...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Matching af forskere med deltagere. Rekrutter ethvert deltagerpublikum, eller find betalte forskningsmuligheder på tværs af enhver forskningsmetode verden over.
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io er bygget til at skalere kvalitativ forskning med spilskiftende generativ AI-drevet indsigt og er hjemsted for verdens mest elskede markedsundersøgelsesværktøjer.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hej, hej, så dejligt at møde dig. Vi er Marvin, en kvalitativ dataanalyseplatform og forskningsopbevaring designet, der hjælper dig med at centralisere al kundeviden og designe brugercentrerede produkter. Drevet af avanceret kunstig intelligens automatiserer vi de kedelige dele af forskningen, så du...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing er en crowdtesting-løsning, der gør det muligt for QA-, produkt-, UX-, ingeniør-, lokaliserings- og digitale teams at teste deres produkt og erfaring i over 189 lande med 90.000+ professionelt undersøgte fagfolk, der tester ved hjælp af rigtige enheder i rigtige miljøer på hundred...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Matching af forskere med deltagere. Rekrutter ethvert deltagerpublikum, eller find betalte forskningsmuligheder på tværs af enhver forskningsmetode verden over.
Userback
userback.io
#1 VISUEL BRUGERFEEDBACK-PLATFORM Brugerfeedback er [@#!#+$?%] svær. Det er derfor, mere end 20.000 softwareteams vælger Userback til at automatisere, strømline og strukturere deres feedback-loops, fra indsamling til lukning. - Berig feedback med kontekstuel video i appen og skærmbillede - Priorit...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate tilbyder en omfattende løsning til feedback fra kunder og medarbejdere. Få handlingsorienteret indsigt og tag datadrevne beslutninger.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO er det markedsledende A/B-testværktøj, som hurtigt voksende virksomheder bruger til eksperimentering og optimering af konverteringsraten.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku er et sæt værktøjer, der hjælper dig med at skabe højtydende brugeroplevelse med besøgsoptagelse, varmekort, feedback-widget, A/B-test og osv.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...