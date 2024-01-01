Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Juji Studio

Juji Studio

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: juji.io

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Juji Studio på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

No-Code Cognitive AI Chatbot Builder Juji Studio combines Cognitive AI and Computational Psychology with an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) to enable anyone to create, deploy, and manage their custom cognitive AI chatbots with no code and no IT resources required. Easily achieve 100X time to value. Unlike any other AI chatbots, cognitive AI chatbots have advanced human soft skills. With such skills, they can actively listen to their users and respond empathetically. They can also read between the lines and automatically infer each user's unique characteristics from conversations, such as Big 5 personality traits and soft skills, and use such insights to deeply personalize their services to each user. Juji Studio has been used to automate diverse and complex human engagement tasks, such as interviewing, training/tutoring, and persuasive information presentation, across different domains, including education, healthcare, and talent management.

Kategorier:

Productivity
Bot platforme software

Websted: juji.io

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Juji Studio. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Botmake

Botmake

botmake.io

Chatbase

Chatbase

chatbase.co

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

BotStar

BotStar

botstar.com

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Neuroscience News

Neuroscience News

neurosciencenews.com

LessWrong

LessWrong

lesswrong.com

Humley Studio

Humley Studio

humleyai.com

Humantic AI

Humantic AI

humantic.ai

Google AI Studio

Google AI Studio

aistudio.google.com

PsyPost

PsyPost

psypost.org

Studio Ninja

Studio Ninja

studioninja.co

Mindsera

Mindsera

mindsera.com

Pymetrics

Pymetrics

pymetrics.com

Wondering

Wondering

wondering.com

ToolBaz

ToolBaz

toolbaz.org

AI Studio

AI Studio

aistud.io

Udforsk

Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.