Alternativer - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter er en smart note-app, der giver dig mulighed for at huske, søge og dele dine stemmesamtaler. Otter skaber smarte stemmenoter, der kombinerer lyd, transskription, højttaleridentifikation, inline-billeder og nøglesætninger. Det hjælper forretningsfolk, journalister og studerende til at være mere...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Nyd HD-stemme uden baggrundsstøj og ekko under fjernmøder, podcasts og optagelser. Krisp forhindrer støjende distraktioner, hvilket øger produktiviteten og professionalismen.
Notta
notta.ai
Optag og omdan din yndlingspodcast, nyheder og taleradio, Discord-chat, Zoom Classes-lyd til tekst. Du kan afspille optagelser og redigere transskriptioner, tilføje noter, tags, indsætte billeder for at fange den værdifulde information fra hver samtale.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Opret AI-videoindhold på mindre end 15 minutter. Gør enhver tekst, dias eller prompt til professionelle præsentations-ledede videoer på få minutter. På ethvert sprog
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Få adgang til kraftfulde AI-modeller til at transskribere og forstå tale Vores enkle API afslører AI-modeller til talegenkendelse, højttalerdetektion, taleresumé og mere. Vi bygger på den nyeste avancerede AI-forskning for at tilbyde produktionsklare, skalerbare og sikre AI-modeller gennem en simpe...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Byg Voice AI ind i dine apps. Fra startups til NASA bruges Deepgram API'er til at transskribere og forstå millioner af lydminutter hver dag. Hurtig, præcis, skalerbar og omkostningseffektiv. Alt, hvad udviklere har brug for at bygge med tillid og sende hurtigere.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...