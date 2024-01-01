Alternativer - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - verdens førende partnerskabsautomatiseringsløsning opdager, administrerer, beskytter og optimerer alle partnerskabskanaler og når ægte eksponentiel vækst.
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop det seneste inden for mode, hjem, skønhed, fitness fra LTK influencers, du stoler på. Arbejdstøjsidéer, bryllupsgæstekjoler, rejselooks og meget mere.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN er den bedste influencer-marketingsoftware til e-handelsmærker. Vores AI-drevne platform inkluderer mere end 32 millioner influencer suite, kampagnearbejdsrum, rapportering og analyser, betaling og produktopfyldelse, komplet indholdsmediebibliotek og mere.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partnerrelationsstyringssoftware til at skalere ethvert program: affiliate, forhandler, marketing og mere. Se, hvorfor SaaS-virksomheder vokser med PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole er en Hashtag Analytics og Social Media Analytics-virksomhed, der leverer realtidsdata med hashtag-sporing til Twitter, Instagram og Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Opdag, hvordan Meltwater hjælper PR- og marketingteams med at overvåge mediedækning på tværs af både nyheder og sociale medier og forbedre brand management.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Blomstrende brands bygges med ambassadører. Alt-i-en brand ambassadør management software, der integreres med Shopify, Amazon og WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Marketing Platform Affable lader globale brands, bureauer og D2C e-Commerce brands finde influencers, administrere kampagner og måle ROI med lethed! Verificerede Influencers. 100+ kunder.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Vækstinfrastruktur til e-handel. Slut dig til tusindvis af virksomheder, der bruger Perpetuas detailmedieudførelse og intelligenssoftware til profitabelt at skalere vækst på Amazon, Walmart, Instacart og andre markedspladser.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimer den digitale kunderejse. Emplifis forenede platform for kundeoplevelsessoftware og software til styring af sociale medier lukker CX-gabet.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alt-i-én løsning til at styrke din influencer marketing. Administrer hele livscyklussen af dine influencer-marketingkampagner.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr er rekordsystemet for datadrevet influencer marketing, som marketingfolk bruger til at investere i de rigtige strategier, strømline kampagner og skalere programmer.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den førende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjælper brands med at øge deres synlighed, opbygge tillid og øge salget ved at forbinde kontrollerede mikro-influencers og forbrugere i stor skala. Mærker udnytter vores kuraterede fællesskab til at oprette opslag på sociale medier og e-handelsanmeld...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Hos StarNgage tror vi på, at socialt distribueret visuelt indhold er fremtiden for annoncering. Det sker nu på Instagram, og vi vil gerne hjælpe brands i dette eventyr og vinde på Instagram. Denne platform giver brands mulighed for at måle deres Instagram-marketingindsats og engagere influencers til...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks er en prisvindende Influencer Marketing Platform og Certified B Corporation, der driver social handel med skabere og verdens førende forbrugerbrands. MagicLinks’ proprietære teknologi, Match Intelligence™, giver strategisk Creator-matching til brands, der ønsker at skabe opmærksomhed, eng...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero er den kraftfulde Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, alt i ét. Fra kun $49pm kan GrowthHero skaler med dig! Fuldt fleksible værktøjer til din succes: - Hvidmærket partnerportal, helt tilpasse ingen kode nødvendig - Del tilpassede sporings-URL'er og/eller rabatkoder - Int...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alt hvad du behøver for at gøre det som skaber. Deltag i det første professionelle netværk designet til influencers og skabere. Opret din profil i dag for at tjene penge, lære af hinanden og møde mennesker gennem fællesskaber.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Brugergenereret indholdsplatform til at oprette og udgive UGC-kampagner på tværs af forskellige marketingkontaktpunkter. Den perfekte UGC-platform til at øge brandtillid, bevidsthed, brugerengagement og salg med succes.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr er en af de bedste influencer marketing-virksomheder, der forbinder de rigtige influencers og brandambassadører til topbrands. Besøg vores hjemmeside i dag.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Betalt – Bliv matchet med skabere, start kampagner, og kør hvidlistning af skabere – på én platform. Influencer marketing er nu sikkert, nemt og hurtigt.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt hvad du behøver for at forstå målgrupper og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sociale medieresultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vækststrategier eller afkast på annonceudgifter. Sæt forbrugersegmentering og kulturel indsigt i centrum af din strategi, og giv dine teams mulighed fo...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Øg salget gennem Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, affiliate programmer, skaberstyring, brugergenereret indhold, brand ambassadører: Byg værdifulde partnerskaber for at skabe vækst i din virksomhed.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold er Canadas go-to influencer marketing platform, der forbinder brands med 9.000+ lokale mikro-influencers. Forenkle kampagnestyring, indholdsgennemgang og influencer-udbetalinger. Drag fordel af vores skræddersyede løsninger, herunder administrerede kampagner, CampaignPlus og hvidlisteannoncer...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN er en Influencer Marketing datadrevet softwareløsning, der optimerer din influencer marketing workflow og strategier. Vi er dedikeret til store og mellemstore virksomheder og grupper. På hvert trin af influencer marketing har vi løsninger til dig: ◾ Identificer og opdag berømtheder, niche-i...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre er en AI-drevet omfattende influencer-platform, der gør det muligt for millioner af influencers at forbinde med globale brands for kraftfulde samarbejder. Og endnu bedre - Atisfyre er helt GRATIS for influencers. Atisfyre blev født ud fra vores passion for at revolutionere og have en positi...