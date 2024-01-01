Alternativer - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictorys kraftfulde AI giver dig mulighed for at oprette og redigere videoer i professionel kvalitet ved hjælp af tekst, ingen tekniske færdigheder påkrævet eller software til download.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ hjælper dig med at tilegne dig de værktøjer og den viden, der er nødvendig for at få dit publikum hurtigere på YouTube og andre steder.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea er det ultimative søgeværktøj til e-handelsprodukter. Minea sporer alle annoncer på alle netværk. Facebook annoncer, influencer produktplaceringer, Snapspy, alle netværk spores. Stop med at betale adspy 149€ for ét netværk og opdag Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl gør det muligt for små virksomheder at skabe professionelt udseende animerede videoer, collager, diasshows og lagdelte statiske billedopslag på få minutter, samt planlægge eller poste øjeblikkeligt til Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter og YouTube. Alt sammen med brugervenlige mobil- og des...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-Generer og del videoer, karruseller, enkeltbilleder på dit brandsprog.
Bio Link
bio.link
Et biolink giver dig mulighed for at linke til alle dine sider - websteder, butik, blog, sociale indlæg, videoer, hvad som helst - hvilket gør det nemmere for dit publikum at opdage alt dit indhold. . Platforme som Instagram, Twitter og TikTok tillader kun ét link i bio. Med Bio Link kan du bru...
Submagic
submagic.co
Forøg dine videoer med AI-drevne billedtekster 🚀 Ubesværede billedtekster med perfekte emojis og intelligent fremhævede søgeord, alt sammen genereret af AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Fuldt tilpasselige sociale medier feed plugins til WordPress. Vis dine Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- og YouTube-feeds - Betroet af 1,3 millioner brugere.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Social Media Automation til WordPress hjemmesider og blogs. Send automatisk, gendel, krydspost og planlæg dit indhold automatisk på tværs af flere sociale platforme som Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest og mange flere. Del automatisk dit WordPress-indhold og blogindlæg eller tekst, ...
Inflact
inflact.com
MARKEDSFØRINGSVÆRKTØJSKÆT TIL INSTAGRAM Tilpas din Instagram-konto til forretning med smarte værktøjer – opbyg en målgruppe, interager med kunder, og planlæg indhold. Hjælp potentielle kunder med at opdage dine produkter og opbygge brandloyalitet i 3 trin.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Lav engagerende sociale videoer på få sekunder fra din blog med AI-drevne billedtekster.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automatiser og optimer din Facebook-annoncering.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Kør interaktive livestreams. LiveReacting hjælper dig med at få flere følgere og engagement ved at tilføje forudindspillede videoer, spil, nedtællinger og afstemninger til din stream.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Beskyt dine medieoperationer og forebyg forkerte annonceudgifter - Effektiv registrering af uregelmæssigheder for mediekøbere, beskytter dine kampagner mod spildforbrug og maksimerer ROI. Forkert budget? Forkert målretning? Konto hacket? Dette er blot nogle få eksempler på de daglige faldgruber, so...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting er et Facebooks interessemålretningsværktøj, der hjælper annoncører med at finde tusindvis af skjulte Facebook-interesser.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio er en Black-woman ejet og ledet startup. Det er en af de 3 ophavsmænd til Link-in-Bio rummet og: * er den næststørste link-in-bio-tjeneste på verdensplan i form af skabere/brugere; * inkluderer domænerne: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio er den mest populære og stærkeste link-i-bio URL o...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page giver dig mulighed for at sælge i dit biolink. Med integrationer til Stripe & Paypal kan du indsamle fandonationer, betalte anmodninger, sælge produkter og medlemskaber til eksklusivt indhold.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed er en social media aggregator, der indsamler og viser engagerende brugergenereret indhold fra ethvert socialt medie netværk såsom Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Anmeldelser, Airbnb og 21+ netværk. Det kurerede indhold indlejres derefter gennem widgets som en tilpasset...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface er et SaaS-værktøj til brands til at køre influencer marketing, medarbejder- og kundeadvocacy-kampagner gennem en enkelt platform til at maksimere marketing-ROI. Keepface vokser hurtigt i USA, MENA og Asien med omkring 400.000 registrerede influencers fra 35 lande, 550 kampagner og 2.800 ku...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 hjælper brands med at superlade deres skaberarbejdsgange. galleri5s brancheførende suite af løsninger på tværs af analyse, marketing og handel er betroet af mærker som H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra, hvilket gør det muligt for titusindvis af skabere at tjene penge på deres talent gennem årene.
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory er en banebrydende marketingteknologivirksomhed, der leverer den førende Mobile-first Marketing Suite. Den nøglefærdige løsning giver virksomheder mulighed for at forbedre deres marketingkampagner ved at give dem magten til at fange, engagere og konvertere mennesker, der betyder noget for de...
Curator
curator.io
Den nemmeste måde at tilføje et socialt feed til dit websted gratis Curator er en gratis for evigt social media-aggregator, der hjælper dig med at indsamle og vise indhold. Konfigurer dit feed på under 5 minutter.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI opretter kommentarer, så du kan engagere kundeemner på LinkedIn i stor skala. Spar timer på at skrive kommentarer for at tiltrække dine kundeemner og opnå hurtigere konverteringer med hvert tilføjet berøringspunkt.