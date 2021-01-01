Alternativer - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo er forretningsstyringssoftware, herunder CRM, e-handel, fakturering, regnskab, fremstilling, lager, projektstyring og lagerstyring. Fællesskabsversionen er fri software, licenseret under GNU LGPLv3. Der er også en proprietær "Enterprise"-version, som har ekstra funktioner og tjenester. Kildekod...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (tidligere Sendinblue) hjælper dig med at vokse din virksomhed. Opbyg kunderelationer på tværs af e-mail, SMS, chat og mere. Brug de værktøjer, du har brug for, når du har brug for dem. Prøv det gratis.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Verdens førende inden for Mobile Push Notifications, Web Push og In-App Messaging. 800.000 virksomheder har tillid til at sende 5 milliarder push-meddelelser om dagen.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse tilbyder en online platform til e-mail marketing software, landing page creator, webinars hosting og meget mere. Prøv 30 dage gratis uden kreditkort!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatiser din markedsføring og kombiner alle leveringskanaler på én platform: e-mail, web-push-notifikationer, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Prøv AWeber gratis i dag, og få alle løsningerne til at udvide din e-mail-liste, engagere dig i dit publikum og øge salget. Intet kreditkort påkrævet.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Gør din app social. Fra Reddit til Paytm til Headspace trives hver elskede app på bagsiden af et stærkt fællesskab. Kom tættere på din ved at tilføje chat, stemme eller video til din app.
Courier
courier.com
Courier er den smarteste måde at designe og levere notifikationer på. Design én gang, og lever til enhver kanal – e-mail, Slack, SMS, push og mere – gennem én API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Udløs e-mail, push, SMS, webhooks og mere med Customer.io. Få kontrol over adfærdsdata for at personalisere kundekommunikation og fremme engagement. Start gratis.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
E-handel e-mail marketing, automatiserede e-mails og SMS - skift til Omnisend og øg dit salg uden at øge din arbejdsbyrde.
Braze
braze.com
Giv relevante, personaliserede kundeoplevelser i realtid.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap er et SaaS-baseret kundelivscyklusstyrings- og mobilmarketingfirma med hovedkontor i Mountain View, Californien. Det blev grundlagt i maj 2013 og leverer mobilappanalyse og brugerengagementprodukter til mere end 8.000, herunder Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow og De...
Sender
sender.net
Byg broen mellem dine e-mail-lister og omsætning. Sender giver dig mulighed for hurtigt og nemt at holde kontakten med dine kunder og vækste din virksomhed - samtidig med at du bruger meget mindre.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage er en fuld stack-løsning bestående af kraftfuld kundeanalyse, automatiseret engagement på tværs af kanaler og AI-drevet personalisering.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Den eneste kodefri, AI-drevne CDXP med indbygget og integreret hyperpersonaliserede markedsføringsudførelseskanaler.
User.com
user.com
User.com er en avanceret marketing- og salgsautomatiseringssoftware. Vi hjælper virksomheder med at strømline interne processer og vækste deres forretning hurtigere.
Contlo
contlo.com
Sig hej til Autonomous Generative Marketing. Contlo er en Next-Gen marketingplatform, bygget op til AI first world. Drevet af dit brands AI-model og autonome AI-agenter.
Iterable
iterable.com
Forbind med dine kunder, som du rent faktisk kender dem. Iterable er en marketingplatform på tværs af kanaler, der driver ensartede kundeoplevelser og giver dig mulighed for at skabe, optimere og måle enhver interaktion på tværs af hele kunderejsen.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Den digitale oplevelsesplatform bygget til handel. Bloomreach-løsninger kombinerer kraften fra forenede kunde- og produktdata med hastigheden og omfanget af AI og forudsigelige beslutninger, så du kan levere magiske oplevelser, der konverterer på enhver kanal og hver rejse.
Airship
airship.com
Lever meningsfulde budskaber på alle trin af kundens livscyklus med Customer Engagement Platform bygget til virksomhedsmærker. Lær mere.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly giver virksomheder mulighed for nemt at oprette og sende automatiserede, interaktive og personlige marketingkampagner gennem WhatsApp i stor skala. Dette fremmer en 2-vejs samtale (i modsætning til SMS og e-mail), hvor kundeemner og kunder kan vælge deres købsrejse, hvilket øger engagement...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
E-mail-automatiseringssoftware, der inspirerer til engagement. Engager dit e-mailpublikum med personligt indhold, der genererer konverteringer. Upland Adestra er en førende global leverandør af First-Person Marketing e-mail og livscyklus marketing løsninger til både globale og voksende brands.
Truepush
truepush.com
Send ubegrænset gratis push-notifikationer og tjen penge fra push-annoncer ved hjælp af Truepush-værktøjet. Tilføj yderligere indtægtskanal til dit websted med vores push-annoncer. Spar op til $1200/måned på at engagere dine brugere med Truepush-værktøjet.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Forstærk fastholdelse med AI Push-meddelelser. Den eneste efterretningsplatform uden SDK push-meddelelser.
Knock
knock.app
Notifikationsinfrastruktur for udviklere. Knock er fleksibel, pålidelig meddelelsesinfrastruktur, der er bygget til at skalere med dig.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maksimer kundeengagementet ved at opbygge varige og værdifulde relationer gennem optimeret multi-kanal messaging og kampagneorkestrering.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier til meddelelser. Engagespot hjælper udviklere med at bygge multi-kanal produktnotifikationer med en enkelt API. Med Engagespot kan du: * Integrer flere notifikationskanaler såsom e-mail, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack osv. til dit produkt på få minutter. * Indbygget skabeloneditor til a...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Lever den næste generation af kundeoplevelser direkte i din app. Atomic.io er dit værktøj til kundeengagement i appen, som giver dig mulighed for hurtigt at sende hyper-personaliserede, handlingsrettede beskeder til dine kunder inde i din mest sikre kanal – din app. Med en læserate på 94 % og 14 gan...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare er en førende kraftfuld Customer Engagement Platform, der hjælper brands med at (gen)engagere deres publikum, kaste lys over kundeadfærd og øge konverteringer. Et enkelt værktøj med kanalerne App Push, Web Push, E-mail, SMS og Mobile Wallet til at levere de mest engagerende beskeder og in...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain er en fuld stack web- og mobilmarketingplatform, der hjælper mobil- og webapps med at få flere brugere og forbedre engagementet på én enkelt platform. 200 milliarder dollars brugt i 2020, bare for at få dig til at downloade apps, og 75 % af dem, åbn aldrig appen! Appgain.io er fokuseret på a...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial er en ægte marketingplatform, der giver brands mulighed for fuldt ud at automatisere deres marketingstrategier og transformere den måde, de arbejder på. Designet med en kundecentreret tilgang kombinerer Cordial avanceret datafleksibilitet med sofistikerede adaptive automatiseringer og banebr...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert er en multi-kanal kundeengagement platform, der understøtter web push notifikationer, app notifikationer til Android og iOS sammen med on-site beskeder. Aktiveret med klasseledende arkitektur hjælper PushAlert virksomheder med at engagere sig i deres publikum ved at sende meddelelser i rea...
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercurys AI-drevne e-mailmarketingplatform med udvidede Omnichannel Marketing-funktioner hjælper dig med kundeanskaffelser, fastholdelser og engagementer på tværs af e-mail-, mobil- og webkanaler