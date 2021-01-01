Alternativer - GoZen

WebCatalog

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo er forretningsstyringssoftware, herunder CRM, e-handel, fakturering, regnskab, fremstilling, lager, projektstyring og lagerstyring. Fællesskabsversionen er fri software, licenseret under GNU LGPLv3. Der er også en proprietær "Enterprise"-version, som har ekstra funktioner og tjenester. Kildekod...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo (tidligere Sendinblue) hjælper dig med at vokse din virksomhed. Opbyg kunderelationer på tværs af e-mail, SMS, chat og mere. Brug de værktøjer, du har brug for, når du har brug for dem. Prøv det gratis.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

Verdens førende inden for Mobile Push Notifications, Web Push og In-App Messaging. 800.000 virksomheder har tillid til at sende 5 milliarder push-meddelelser om dagen.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse tilbyder en online platform til e-mail marketing software, landing page creator, webinars hosting og meget mere. Prøv 30 dage gratis uden kreditkort!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Automatiser din markedsføring og kombiner alle leveringskanaler på én platform: e-mail, web-push-notifikationer, SMS, Viber. © 2021

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Prøv AWeber gratis i dag, og få alle løsningerne til at udvide din e-mail-liste, engagere dig i dit publikum og øge salget. Intet kreditkort påkrævet.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Gør din app social. Fra Reddit til Paytm til Headspace trives hver elskede app på bagsiden af ​​et stærkt fællesskab. Kom tættere på din ved at tilføje chat, stemme eller video til din app.

Courier

Courier

courier.com

Courier er den smarteste måde at designe og levere notifikationer på. Design én gang, og lever til enhver kanal – e-mail, Slack, SMS, push og mere – gennem én API.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Udløs e-mail, push, SMS, webhooks og mere med Customer.io. Få kontrol over adfærdsdata for at personalisere kundekommunikation og fremme engagement. Start gratis.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

E-handel e-mail marketing, automatiserede e-mails og SMS - skift til Omnisend og øg dit salg uden at øge din arbejdsbyrde.

Braze

Braze

braze.com

Giv relevante, personaliserede kundeoplevelser i realtid.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap er et SaaS-baseret kundelivscyklusstyrings- og mobilmarketingfirma med hovedkontor i Mountain View, Californien. Det blev grundlagt i maj 2013 og leverer mobilappanalyse og brugerengagementprodukter til mere end 8.000, herunder Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow og De...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

Byg broen mellem dine e-mail-lister og omsætning. Sender giver dig mulighed for hurtigt og nemt at holde kontakten med dine kunder og vækste din virksomhed - samtidig med at du bruger meget mindre.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage er en fuld stack-løsning bestående af kraftfuld kundeanalyse, automatiseret engagement på tværs af kanaler og AI-drevet personalisering.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

Den eneste kodefri, AI-drevne CDXP med indbygget og integreret hyperpersonaliserede markedsføringsudførelseskanaler.

User.com

User.com

user.com

User.com er en avanceret marketing- og salgsautomatiseringssoftware. Vi hjælper virksomheder med at strømline interne processer og vækste deres forretning hurtigere.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

Sig hej til Autonomous Generative Marketing. Contlo er en Next-Gen marketingplatform, bygget op til AI first world. Drevet af dit brands AI-model og autonome AI-agenter.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

Forbind med dine kunder, som du rent faktisk kender dem. Iterable er en marketingplatform på tværs af kanaler, der driver ensartede kundeoplevelser og giver dig mulighed for at skabe, optimere og måle enhver interaktion på tværs af hele kunderejsen.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Den digitale oplevelsesplatform bygget til handel. Bloomreach-løsninger kombinerer kraften fra forenede kunde- og produktdata med hastigheden og omfanget af AI og forudsigelige beslutninger, så du kan levere magiske oplevelser, der konverterer på enhver kanal og hver rejse.

Airship

Airship

airship.com

Lever meningsfulde budskaber på alle trin af kundens livscyklus med Customer Engagement Platform bygget til virksomhedsmærker. Lær mere.

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

Connectly giver virksomheder mulighed for nemt at oprette og sende automatiserede, interaktive og personlige marketingkampagner gennem WhatsApp i stor skala. Dette fremmer en 2-vejs samtale (i modsætning til SMS og e-mail), hvor kundeemner og kunder kan vælge deres købsrejse, hvilket øger engagement...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

E-mail-automatiseringssoftware, der inspirerer til engagement. Engager dit e-mailpublikum med personligt indhold, der genererer konverteringer. Upland Adestra er en førende global leverandør af First-Person Marketing e-mail og livscyklus marketing løsninger til både globale og voksende brands.

Truepush

Truepush

truepush.com

Send ubegrænset gratis push-notifikationer og tjen penge fra push-annoncer ved hjælp af Truepush-værktøjet. Tilføj yderligere indtægtskanal til dit websted med vores push-annoncer. Spar op til $1200/måned på at engagere dine brugere med Truepush-værktøjet.

ngrow

ngrow

ngrow.ai

Forstærk fastholdelse med AI Push-meddelelser. Den eneste efterretningsplatform uden SDK push-meddelelser.

Knock

Knock

knock.app

Notifikationsinfrastruktur for udviklere. Knock er fleksibel, pålidelig meddelelsesinfrastruktur, der er bygget til at skalere med dig.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

Maksimer kundeengagementet ved at opbygge varige og værdifulde relationer gennem optimeret multi-kanal messaging og kampagneorkestrering.

Ocamba

Ocamba

ocamba.com

The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging

NotificationAPI

NotificationAPI

notificationapi.com

NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.

Nashpush

Nashpush

nashpush.com

Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...

MonRays

MonRays

monetizationrays.com

MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...

MaxTraffic

MaxTraffic

maxtraffic.com

Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.

indigitall

indigitall

indigitall.com

indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...

FoxPush

FoxPush

foxpush.com

Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...

Catapush

Catapush

catapush.com

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...

WonderPush

WonderPush

wonderpush.com

Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...

Subscribers

Subscribers

subscribers.com

Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...

PushPad

PushPad

pushpad.xyz

Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.

Noviclick

Noviclick

noviclick.com

Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...

Notix

Notix

notix.co

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...

Feedify

Feedify

feedify.net

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

AutomateWoo

AutomateWoo

automatewoo.com

Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.

AdOperator

AdOperator

adoperator.com

AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...

NotifyVisitors

NotifyVisitors

notifyvisitors.com

Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.

Larapush

Larapush

larapush.com

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...

PushPushGo

PushPushGo

pushpushgo.com

Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.

SmartPush

SmartPush

smartpush.ai

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...

MagicBell

MagicBell

magicbell.com

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...

Gravitec

Gravitec

gravitec.net

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...

Kumulos

Kumulos

kumulos.com

With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...

PushEngage

PushEngage

pushengage.com

Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Zapier til meddelelser. Engagespot hjælper udviklere med at bygge multi-kanal produktnotifikationer med en enkelt API. Med Engagespot kan du: * Integrer flere notifikationskanaler såsom e-mail, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack osv. til dit produkt på få minutter. * Indbygget skabeloneditor til a...

Atomic.io

Atomic.io

atomic.io

Lever den næste generation af kundeoplevelser direkte i din app. Atomic.io er dit værktøj til kundeengagement i appen, som giver dig mulighed for hurtigt at sende hyper-personaliserede, handlingsrettede beskeder til dine kunder inde i din mest sikre kanal – din app. Med en læserate på 94 % og 14 gan...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare er en førende kraftfuld Customer Engagement Platform, der hjælper brands med at (gen)engagere deres publikum, kaste lys over kundeadfærd og øge konverteringer. Et enkelt værktøj med kanalerne App Push, Web Push, E-mail, SMS og Mobile Wallet til at levere de mest engagerende beskeder og in...

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain er en fuld stack web- og mobilmarketingplatform, der hjælper mobil- og webapps med at få flere brugere og forbedre engagementet på én enkelt platform. 200 milliarder dollars brugt i 2020, bare for at få dig til at downloade apps, og 75 % af dem, åbn aldrig appen! Appgain.io er fokuseret på a...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial er en ægte marketingplatform, der giver brands mulighed for fuldt ud at automatisere deres marketingstrategier og transformere den måde, de arbejder på. Designet med en kundecentreret tilgang kombinerer Cordial avanceret datafleksibilitet med sofistikerede adaptive automatiseringer og banebr...

PushAlert

PushAlert

pushalert.co

PushAlert er en multi-kanal kundeengagement platform, der understøtter web push notifikationer, app notifikationer til Android og iOS sammen med on-site beskeder. Aktiveret med klasseledende arkitektur hjælper PushAlert virksomheder med at engagere sig i deres publikum ved at sende meddelelser i rea...

cmercury

cmercury

cmercury.com

cmercurys AI-drevne e-mailmarketingplatform med udvidede Omnichannel Marketing-funktioner hjælper dig med kundeanskaffelser, fastholdelser og engagementer på tværs af e-mail-, mobil- og webkanaler

