Alternativer - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - verdens førende partnerskabsautomatiseringsløsning opdager, administrerer, beskytter og optimerer alle partnerskabskanaler og når ægte eksponentiel vækst.
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop det seneste inden for mode, hjem, skønhed, fitness fra LTK influencers, du stoler på. Arbejdstøjsidéer, bryllupsgæstekjoler, rejselooks og meget mere.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN er den bedste influencer-marketingsoftware til e-handelsmærker. Vores AI-drevne platform inkluderer mere end 32 millioner influencer suite, kampagnearbejdsrum, rapportering og analyser, betaling og produktopfyldelse, komplet indholdsmediebibliotek og mere.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partnerrelationsstyringssoftware til at skalere ethvert program: affiliate, forhandler, marketing og mere. Se, hvorfor SaaS-virksomheder vokser med PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole er en Hashtag Analytics og Social Media Analytics-virksomhed, der leverer realtidsdata med hashtag-sporing til Twitter, Instagram og Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Opdag, hvordan Meltwater hjælper PR- og marketingteams med at overvåge mediedækning på tværs af både nyheder og sociale medier og forbedre brand management.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Influencer Marketing Platform Affable lader globale brands, bureauer og D2C e-Commerce brands finde influencers, administrere kampagner og måle ROI med lethed! Verificerede Influencers. 100+ kunder.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Vækstinfrastruktur til e-handel. Slut dig til tusindvis af virksomheder, der bruger Perpetuas detailmedieudførelse og intelligenssoftware til profitabelt at skalere vækst på Amazon, Walmart, Instacart og andre markedspladser.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimer den digitale kunderejse. Emplifis forenede platform for kundeoplevelsessoftware og software til styring af sociale medier lukker CX-gabet.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Alt-i-én løsning til at styrke din influencer marketing. Administrer hele livscyklussen af dine influencer-marketingkampagner.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr er rekordsystemet for datadrevet influencer marketing, som marketingfolk bruger til at investere i de rigtige strategier, strømline kampagner og skalere programmer.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Den førende Influencer Marketing Platform Octoly hjælper brands med at øge deres synlighed, opbygge tillid og øge salget ved at forbinde kontrollerede mikro-influencers og forbrugere i stor skala. Mærker udnytter vores kuraterede fællesskab til at oprette opslag på sociale medier og e-handelsanmeld...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Hos StarNgage tror vi på, at socialt distribueret visuelt indhold er fremtiden for annoncering. Det sker nu på Instagram, og vi vil gerne hjælpe brands i dette eventyr og vinde på Instagram. Denne platform giver brands mulighed for at måle deres Instagram-marketingindsats og engagere influencers til...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero er den kraftfulde Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, alt i ét. Fra kun $49pm kan GrowthHero skaler med dig! Fuldt fleksible værktøjer til din succes: - Hvidmærket partnerportal, helt tilpasse ingen kode nødvendig - Del tilpassede sporings-URL'er og/eller rabatkoder - Int...
Influence.co
influence.co
Alt hvad du behøver for at gøre det som skaber. Deltag i det første professionelle netværk designet til influencers og skabere. Opret din profil i dag for at tjene penge, lære af hinanden og møde mennesker gennem fællesskaber.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 Brugergenereret indholdsplatform til at oprette og udgive UGC-kampagner på tværs af forskellige marketingkontaktpunkter. Den perfekte UGC-platform til at øge brandtillid, bevidsthed, brugerengagement og salg med succes.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Betalt – Bliv matchet med skabere, start kampagner, og kør hvidlistning af skabere – på én platform. Influencer marketing er nu sikkert, nemt og hurtigt.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt hvad du behøver for at forstå målgrupper og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sociale medieresultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vækststrategier eller afkast på annonceudgifter. Sæt forbrugersegmentering og kulturel indsigt i centrum af din strategi, og giv dine teams mulighed fo...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Øg salget gennem Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, affiliate programmer, skaberstyring, brugergenereret indhold, brand ambassadører: Byg værdifulde partnerskaber for at skabe vækst i din virksomhed.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash er Influencer Marketing Platform, der bruger en unik AI-drevet indholdsteknologi til at hjælpe brands og bureauer med at skalere deres skaberprogrammer. Opdag autentiske skabere, mål effekten af dine kampagner og administrer alle dine data ét sted. Hurtigt voksende DTC'er som Wild, KoRo...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics er markedets første AI-drevne Brand Performance Cloud, der giver mere end 1.200 kunder den software og de data, de har brug for for at forbinde strategi med eksekvering. Dens Brand Performance Cloud hjælper ledere med at lancere kampagner, forstærke rækkevidden, måle ROI og benchmarke...
CisionOne
cision.one
Form fremtiden for dit brand. I realtid. For at navigere effektivt i nutidens medielandskab har PR- og kommunikationsteams brug for en ny slags platform - en, der udnytter AI-kraften, leverer medieindsigt i realtid, der kræves for at træffe hurtigere og mere præcise beslutninger, og forbinder dem me...
Later
later.com
Senere er en social media marketing- og handelsplatform, der hjælper virksomhedsejere, skabere, bureauer og sociale medier med at vokse deres brands og virksomheder online. Senere hjælper dig med at spare tid og vækste din virksomhed ved at gøre det nemt at administrere hele din sociale mediestrate...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive er en global partner for PR- og kommunikationssucces. Ved at arbejde med tusindvis af organisationer globalt forstår vi det pres, du står over for. Som at opbygge et stærkt brand og omdømme. At være din organisations øjne, ører og samvittighed. Støtte til C-suiten, den bredere forretning o...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Tusindvis af verdens førende mærker og forhandlere stoler på Bazaarvoice-teknologi, -tjenester og -ekspertise for at skabe indtjening, udvide rækkevidden, få handlekraftig indsigt og skabe loyale fortalere. Ifølge en ny bestilt undersøgelse udført af Forrester Consulting på vegne af Bazaarvoice, kan...