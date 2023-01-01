WebCatalog

Feedbeo

Feedbeo

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: feedbeo.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Feedbeo på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.

Websted: feedbeo.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Feedbeo. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Sendsteps

Sendsteps

sendsteps.com

QuestionPro

QuestionPro

questionpro.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

QuizModeOn

QuizModeOn

quizmodeon.com

Monterosa

Monterosa

monterosa.co

Audiencly

Audiencly

audiencly.io

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Slido

Slido

sli.do

StreamAlive

StreamAlive

streamalive.com

Disroot Polls

Disroot Polls

disroot.org

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

Taggg

Taggg

taggg.com

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

VoxVote

VoxVote

voxvote.com

Polly

Polly

polly.ai

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Remarq

Remarq

remarqable.com

Youengage

Youengage

youengage.me

Poll Maker

Poll Maker

poll-maker.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.