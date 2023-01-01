Alternativer - Famepilot
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
Den hurtigst voksende white-label platform for digitale marketingbureauer. CRM, e-mail, 2-vejs SMS, Funnel Builder og mere!
Podium
podium.com
Giv din virksomhed en uretfærdig fordel med anmeldelser, beskeder, betalinger, webchat og mere.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com er en dansk forbrugeranmeldelsesside grundlagt i Danmark i 2007, som er vært for anmeldelser af virksomheder verden over. Næsten 1 million nye anmeldelser bliver postet hver måned. Siden tilbyder freemium-tjenester til virksomheder. Firmaet er afhængigt af, at brugere, software og com...
Kenect
kenect.com
Engager dine kunder, hvor de er - sms'er på deres telefon. Fordoble dine kundeemner, generer online anmeldelser, modtag betalinger og start videochatsamtaler alt sammen via sms.
Thryv
thryv.com
Administrer kunder når som helst, hvor som helst og på enhver enhed med Thryvs software til små virksomheder: CRM, tekst- og e-mailmarketing, sociale medier, websteder og mere.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye er en omfattende kundeoplevelsesplatform. Mere end 60.000 virksomheder i alle størrelser bruger BirdEye hver dag til at blive fundet online gennem anmeldelser, blive valgt af kunder med sms-interaktioner og være den bedste virksomhed med undersøgelses- og indsigtsværktøjer.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
Brug PromoRepublics sociale medieadministrationsplatform til at skabe og tilpasse indhold med indbyggede værktøjer, planlægge det til flere sociale mediesider, køre annoncer og få resultater for din virksomhed.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself er et online firma til håndtering af omdømme og privatliv, der leverer software og tjenester, herunder: negative Google-resultater, personlig branding, beskyttelse af private oplysninger, Dark Web-scanning og mere.
Debutify
debutify.com
Få flere anmeldelser på kortere tid, med mindre indsats. Debutify Anmeldelser forenkler anmodning, indsamling og administration af kundeanmeldelser, så du kan få flere af dem hurtigere.
G2
g2.com
Sammenlign den bedste forretningssoftware og -tjenester baseret på brugerbedømmelser og sociale data. Anmeldelser for CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM og Marketing software.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Brænd dit brand® med #1 marketingplatform® til små virksomheder.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
Den alt-i-en platform for lokal søgningssucces · Bestig placeringer, skab dit omdømme, og skille dig ud i lokal søgning med BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak fremmer væksten for verdens mest populære apps og spil ved at give handlingsorienteret indsigt i en enkel grænseflade. → Prøv os gratis!
Text Request
textrequest.com
Ignid Customer Engagement Virksomhedsbeskedplatformen, der lader dig sende sms fra dit kontortelefonnummer direkte på din computer, så du rent faktisk kan få et svar.
Yext
yext.com
Yext er et teknologiselskab i New York City, der opererer inden for online brand management. Det tilbyder brandopdateringer ved hjælp af dets cloud-baserede netværk af apps, søgemaskiner og andre faciliteter. Virksomheden blev grundlagt i 2006 af Howard Lerman, Brian Distelburger og Brent Metz. De s...
Broadly
broadly.com
Online omdømme og kundeoplevelsessoftware hjælper dig med at skabe din online marketingstrategi, så du kan drive kundehenvisninger, kundeemner, anmeldelser og indtjening.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Den nemmeste måde at sælge digitale løsninger under dit eget brand. Vendasta er en white-label platform for virksomheder, der leverer digitale løsninger til SMB'er.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 App Review Management & ASO Tool. Analyser feedback, administrer vurderinger og svar på anmeldelser, vækst organiske downloads til App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Den nemmeste måde at få flere anmeldelser og opbygge dit omdømme. Skab buzz på sociale medier, forbedre din SEO og vind mere salg.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
Den bedste UGC-platform til at indsamle anmeldelser, historier, feeds på sociale medier, billeder og indlejre dem på ethvert websted. Automatisk!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo er en e-handels-marketingplatform med de mest avancerede løsninger til kundeanmeldelser, visuel markedsføring, loyalitet, henvisninger og SMS-marketing. Find ud af mere om, hvordan dit brand kan drive vækst med Yotpo her.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby er en moderne, DMS-integreret og automatiseret kommunikationsplatform, der gør det nemt at forbinde med og konvertere kunder. Driv din forhandlers serviceydelse ind i den hurtige bane.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko er en 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ brugervenlig, omdømmestyringsplatform, der gør det muligt for marketingfolk og virksomhedsejere at spare tid gennem automatisering. Produkterne omfatter ✅ Review Management, ✅ Social Media, ✅ PowerListings og mere. Abonner på Rannko i dag! 🤩 😎 🤩 😎
Appbot
appbot.co
Værktøjer til appgennemgang og vurderinger til at forbedre hele din kundeoplevelse. Platformen for virksomheder, der tager anmeldelser og vurderinger seriøst. Appbot leverer gennemgang og vurderinger i verdensklasse, overvågning, svar og analyse.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers er et prisvindende softwarefirma for kundeanmeldelser. Få flere anmeldelser. Svar på kunder. Find indsigt i kundeoplevelsen.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial er en social media management løsning til virksomheder med flere lokationer og profiler. Administrer al din udgivelse, annoncering, engagement, anmeldelser og rapportering fra én centraliseret platform MavSocial giver den unikke mulighed for virksomheder med flere lokationer til hurtigt og...
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn's point-of-sale-systemer og betalingsbehandlingssoftware er lavet til at fungere, som du arbejder. Og du bliver bakket op 24/7/365 af folk, der rent faktisk bekymrer sig.
Mobal
mobal.io
Administrer alle dine virksomhedsfortegnelser fra ét sted, uden besvær. Vi gør administrationen af dine virksomhedsfortegnelser sjov, hurtig og behagelig.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource er branchens førende inden for opkaldssporing, leadstyring og forretningsanalyseløsninger. Maksimer dine marketingkroner og få målte resultater.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter giver brands med flere lokationer den lokale indsigt og værktøjer, de har brug for til at overvåge, analysere og forbedre kundeoplevelsen i stor skala.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
2 Step Reviews
2stepreviews.com
What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...