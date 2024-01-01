Factal
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: factal.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Factal på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use machine learning to identify, verify and geolocate global incidents, sending sophisticated alerts through email, web, and both iOS and Android apps.
Kategorier:
Websted: factal.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Factal. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.