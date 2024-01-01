WebCatalog

EzyInsights

EzyInsights

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: ezyinsights.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til EzyInsights på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make a 58% increase in engagement in just 6 months. 86 % of our customers found us essential or very useful. 96 % of our customers would recommend EzyInsights to a colleague.

Kategorier:

Productivity
Media Monitoring Software

Websted: ezyinsights.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med EzyInsights. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Udforsk

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.