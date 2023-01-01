Alternativer - Endorsal
elink.io
elink.io
Byg hvad som helst med weblinks. elink har alt, hvad du behøver for at gemme bogmærker og bygge websider, e-mail-nyhedsbreve, RSS-webstedswidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale vægge, automatiseret indhold og mere. Opret indhold på få minutter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io er en white label URL-forkorter, der skaber korte links på brandede domæner. Forkort, tilpas og del brandede webadresser med dit publikum.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tilføj retargeting-pixels, tilpasset Call-to-Action, tilpassede domæner til ethvert link, du deler, tilpas link-thumbnail-udseende og retarget alle, der har klikket.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vil du oprette en radiostation? Automatiser din tidsplan, udsend live og spor lyttere fra én brugervenlig platform. Velkommen til Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops er en viral og henvisningsmarkedsføringsplatform til at lancere ranglistekonkurrencer, lotterier, præ-lancering og henvisningsprogrammer.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner med ShareASale for at blive en del af vores betroede affiliate marketing netværk. Vores netværk leverer marketingløsninger til vores partnere.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence er en influencer marketing service, der gør det muligt for brands og influencers at forbinde, samarbejde og nå deres mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, hurtigste og nemmeste måde at opdage, hvad der virkelig sker online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyder en ren og ligetil skriveoplevelse for folk, der ikke leder efter avanceret rapportering eller funktioner til virksomheder.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den originale mærkevaremarkedsplads med over 100.000 ekspertudvalgte virksomhedsnavne at vælge imellem. Få den matchende .com og et logo og gratis brandingrådgivning fra vores team.
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com integreres med verdens førende marketingautomatiseringsplatforme for at maksimere publikumsvækst, genvinde indtægter fra forladte vogne og geninddrage forældede målgrupper gennem brancheførende dataintegrationssystemer. Maksimer uudnyttet omsætning for din e-handelsbutik med en platfor...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify er en software specialiseret i e-handelsvirksomheder til sporing og tilskrivning af alle dine marketingaktiviteter (multichannel). Ved hjælp af en revolutionerende sporingsteknologi kan brugere spores uden modellering eller Google Analytics - 100 % GDPR-kompatibel. Tracify tilbyder en række ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
Øg fastholdelsestrafik og overskud ved hjælp af GPT-3-teknologi