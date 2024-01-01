Alternativer - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (tidligere Box.net), er en amerikansk internetvirksomhed baseret i Redwood City, Californien. Virksomheden fokuserer på cloud content management og fildelingsservice for virksomheder. Officielle klienter og apps er tilgængelige til Windows, macOS og flere mobile platforme. Box blev grundla...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks er et firma grundlagt af de oprindelige skabere af Apache Spark. Databricks voksede ud af AMPLab-projektet ved University of California, Berkeley, der var involveret i at lave Apache Spark, en open source distribueret computerramme bygget oven på Scala. Databricks udvikler en webbaseret p...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Administrerede notesbøger for data scientists og forskere.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud leverer et integreret sæt af pålidelige og sikre cloud computing-værktøjer og -produkter, der hjælper dig med at opbygge cloud-infrastruktur, datacentre i flere regioner for at styrke din virksomheds globale industri. Prøv det gratis.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Hele processen med at køre Data Science - opbygning af Machine Learning-algoritme, forklaring af resultater og forudsigelse af resultater, pakket med et enkelt klik.
Observable
observablehq.com
Udforsk, analyser og forklar data. Som et hold. Afdække ny indsigt, svar på flere spørgsmål og tag bedre beslutninger.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (også skrevet opentext) er en canadisk virksomhed, der udvikler og sælger software til enterprise information management (EIM). OpenText, med hovedkontor i Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, er Canadas største softwarevirksomhed i 2014 og anerkendt som en af Canadas 100 bedste arbejds...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku er en kunstig intelligens (AI) og maskinlæringsvirksomhed, som blev grundlagt i 2013. I december 2019 annoncerede Dataiku, at CapitalG - den sene vækstventurekapitalfond finansieret af Alphabet Inc. - tilsluttede sig Dataiku som investor, og at den havde opnåede enhjørning-status til en værd...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex er en moderne dataplatform til datavidenskab og analyse. Samarbejdende notesbøger, smukke dataapps og sikkerhed i virksomhedskvalitet.
Akkio
akkio.com
Prædiktiv AI for analytikere. Giv din virksomhed en konkurrencefordel med hurtig indsigt og ubesværede prognoser. Ingen kodning påkrævet.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den førende Full Stack AI, LLM og computer vision produktionsplatform til modellering af ustrukturerede billed-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
V7
v7labs.com
Den fulde infrastruktur til virksomhedstræningsdata, der dækker mærkning, arbejdsgange, datasæt og mennesker i løkken.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® hjælper dig med at bruge dine data til at løse problemer, opfylde nye mål og imødekomme kritiske forretningsbehov. Det hele starter her. Med branchens førende inden for dataintegration og analyseløsninger, der understøtter din AI-strategi.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket af dataforskere, styret af IT. Din alt-i-én-løsning til datavidenskab og ML-udvikling, implementering og datapipelines i skyen.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Forudsigende analysesoftware fra Pecan er designet til effekt. Få præcise, handlingsrettede forudsigelser på dage, og lås op for kraften i AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer er et kraftfuldt softwareværktøj til udvikling og implementering af maskinlæringsmodeller. Det giver en brugervenlig grænseflade, der giver brugerne mulighed for at bygge, træne og evaluere neurale netværk uden at kræve omfattende programmeringsviden. Med en lang række funktioner og ...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid er et Analytics-operativsystem i virksomhedsklasse, der skalerer fra enkeltbruger-selvbetjeningsanalyse til centraliserede implementeringer med tusinde brugere – der dækker enkle, men effektive datavisualiseringer til avancerede maskinlæringsfunktioner. Det agnostiske Analytics OS har en uni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL er udviklingen af ældre SQL-editorer som DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. Vi leverer en smuk, moderne SQL-editor til datafokuserede teams, der ønsker at spare tid, forbedre datanøjagtigheden, ansætte nye medarbejdere hurtigere og levere indsigt til virksomheden hurtigt. Med PopSQL kan brugere ne...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incortas åbne dataleveringsplatform forenkler adgangen til data fra flere komplekse virksomhedssystemer for at låse op for den fulde værdi af organisationsdata, hvilket gør dem let tilgængelige for analyse. Støttet af GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures og Sorenson Capital, giv...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...
Encord
encord.com
Alle de værktøjer, du skal bruge for at bygge bedre modeller hurtigere Encord er den førende dataplatform for avancerede computervisionsteams: Strømlin mærkning og RLHF-arbejdsgange, observer og evaluer modeller, og administrer og kurér data for at komme hurtigere til produktions-AI.
JADBio
jadbio.com
No-code Machine Learning, der automatiserer opdagelse af biomarkører og fortolker deres rolle baseret på dine forskningsbehov
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Endelig en løsning lavet til virksomheder Med Mark AI's omfattende brandguide og AI-tilpasningsfunktioner tilbyder vi en løsning på virksomhedsniveau, der giver dig mulighed for at forme din AI's identitet og budskaber for at imødekomme din virksomheds krav.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Åben. Fleksibel. Bygget til at tilpasse sig dit teams AI-behov. DataRobot samler alle dine generative og forudsigelige arbejdsgange i én kraftfuld platform. Lever hurtigt AI, som din virksomhed har brug for, styr alle dine aktiver, og brug AI-eksperter i verdensklasse.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ tilbyder dynamisk, kollaborativ adgang til simulerings- og dataanalyseteknologi og skalerbare HPC- og cloud-ressourcer, alt sammen på ét sted.