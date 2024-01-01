Alternativer - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly er storytelling-platformen, der hjælper organisationer med at udgive, distribuere og eje deres historier med det mål at skabe fans.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Brug Muck Rack til at finde journalister, få presse for din historie, overvåge nyhederne og rapportere om virkningen af din PR. Journalister kan bygge porteføljer og accelerere deres karriere.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM genskaber optjente medier med sin Public Relations Management-teknologi. PRM-platformen gør det muligt for marketing- og kommunikationsprofessionelle at opdage de rigtige medier at pitche deres historier til, administrere medierelationer og kampagner, overvåge dækning og stemmeandel af de...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Opdag virkningen af online PR! Overvåg, hvad der bliver sagt om dit brand, skab din historie, identificer og engager dit publikum og analyser resultaterne.