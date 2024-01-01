Cognician

Cognician

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Brug webapp

Websted: cognician.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Cognician på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
Kategorier:
Business
Training & Development Companies

Websted: cognician.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Cognician. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Alternativer

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

pmi.org

SHRM

SHRM

shrm.org

Wildsparq

Wildsparq

wildsparq.com

SuccessCOACHING

SuccessCOACHING

successcoaching.co

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

wAnywhere

wAnywhere

wanywhere.com

Neurons

Neurons

neuronsinc.com

Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Thrive Global

Thrive Global

thriveglobal.com

Ayanza

Ayanza

ayanza.com

Populum

Populum

populum.io

Echometer

Echometer

echometerapp.com

Hone

Hone

honehq.com

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Slidergap

Slidergap

spidergap.com

Practikalia

Practikalia

practikalia.com

Stonly

Stonly

stonly.com

Udforsk

Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.