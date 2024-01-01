WebCatalog

Centauri AI is a modern ETL and Data Science platform for banks and investment firms, starting with Structured Finance. Financial firms heavily rely on Excel, PDF, and PPT files to exchange complex asset details, leading analysts to spend hours crunching the files and extracting insights. Moreover, these data files and reports cannot be easily reused due to poor data infrastructure. Powered by AI, our product cuts hours of data wrangling work down to minutes and makes it possible to query past data easily. This helps firms evaluate assets faster and win more deals.

