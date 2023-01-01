Alternativer - Carts Guru
elink.io
Byg hvad som helst med weblinks. elink har alt, hvad du behøver for at gemme bogmærker og bygge websider, e-mail-nyhedsbreve, RSS-webstedswidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale vægge, automatiseret indhold og mere. Opret indhold på få minutter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io er en white label URL-forkorter, der skaber korte links på brandede domæner. Forkort, tilpas og del brandede webadresser med dit publikum.
Revue
getrevue.co
Skab et loyalt publikum. Revue gør det nemt for forfattere og udgivere at sende redaktionelle nyhedsbreve - og få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tilføj retargeting-pixels, tilpasset Call-to-Action, tilpassede domæner til ethvert link, du deler, tilpas link-thumbnail-udseende og retarget alle, der har klikket.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vil du oprette en radiostation? Automatiser din tidsplan, udsend live og spor lyttere fra én brugervenlig platform. Velkommen til Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops er en viral og henvisningsmarkedsføringsplatform til at lancere ranglistekonkurrencer, lotterier, præ-lancering og henvisningsprogrammer.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner med ShareASale for at blive en del af vores betroede affiliate marketing netværk. Vores netværk leverer marketingløsninger til vores partnere.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence er en influencer marketing service, der gør det muligt for brands og influencers at forbinde, samarbejde og nå deres mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, hurtigste og nemmeste måde at opdage, hvad der virkelig sker online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyder en ren og ligetil skriveoplevelse for folk, der ikke leder efter avanceret rapportering eller funktioner til virksomheder.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den originale mærkevaremarkedsplads med over 100.000 ekspertudvalgte virksomhedsnavne at vælge imellem. Få den matchende .com og et logo og gratis brandingrådgivning fra vores team.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink er verdens mest intelligente URL-forkorter. Opret links, der dynamisk dirigerer brugere til forskellige destinationer baseret på deres enheder, operativsystemer, lande og endda klikdato.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady er platformen for marketingfolk, der ønsker at skalere deres opkaldskampagner. Pay-Per-Call Marketplace, Lead-to-Call Automation og Dynamic Call Distribution
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management er en platform, der giver udgivere, bloggere og webstedsejere mulighed for at tjene penge ved at placere indhold. Det er en pålidelig og troværdig platform, der giver dig mulighed for at sælge gæsteindlæg og sponsoreret indhold på en legitim måde. Webstedsejere kan tilføje deres webs...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social er en banebrydende platform designet til at revolutionere den måde, digitale marketingkampagner udvikles, godkendes og lanceres på. I sin kerne er Approved Social en kollaborativ feedback- og godkendelsesmotor, der giver marketingteams, bureauer og brands mulighed for at strømline de...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
E-mail-tjekværktøjet er SMTP-baseret, hvilket giver den højeste nøjagtighed og yderligere nyttige oplysninger til at validere/bekræfte alle e-mail-adresser. Indtast venligst en e-mailadresse, og klik på bekræft for at se præcis, hvordan værktøjet til e-mail-tjek fungerer. Test op til 10 e-mailadress...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder er en kommende digital ad-tech SaaS-platform, der hjælper enkeltpersoner og virksomheder med at analysere deres konkurrenters annoncemarketingkampagner og opnå nyttig indsigt, som kan anvendes på deres annoncekampagner og drage fordel af dem. Ved at bruge adspyder kan brugere søge efter ann...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
Hos MarketMate AI er vores mission at afstemme salg og marketing for at forstærke kreativiteten og øge omsætningen. Vi er dedikerede til at gøre generativ AI mere brugervenlig til rigtige marketing-workflows. Som en intuitiv B2B-marketingplatform drevet af kunstig intelligens, fokuserer MarketMate p...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi er et Omnichannel Marketing Automation-værktøj med mere end 700 000 brugere verden over, som gør det muligt for enhver virksomhed (fra en mikroblogger til en gigantisk multinational) at styre hele sin salgscyklus, fra indsamling af kundeemner til kundekonvertering og loyalitet. Med E-goi tidsp...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink er en URL-forkorter designet til at beskytte brugere mod trafiktab, beskadigede eksterne links og mistet overskud.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Fokuser på kernedelen af din virksomhed, der bringer penge, brug HeadBidder.net til mekanisk annoncestyringsarbejde, der er automatiseret på platformen. Header Bidding-administrationsplatformen er lavet til udgivere og onlineannonceprofessionelle teams. Kombinerer indpakket færdige funktioner og v...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop hjælper dig med at udnytte Quora som markedsføringskanal. Med dit marketingværktøj kan du: - Oplev de bedste spørgsmål om Quora - Lad AI hjælpe dig med at besvare spørgsmål på få minutter - Spore ubesvarede spørgsmål med hundredvis af visninger Quora er en fantastisk ekstra marketingkanal, uan...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays er en softwareservicevirksomhed med fokus på websøgning, naturlig sprogbehandling og maskinlæring. Med et blandet team af udviklere og dataanalytikere opfylder vi vores kunders behov for dataintelligens til at håndtere store mængder ustruktureret data. Vi kategoriserer disse data efter emner...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — automatiser dine online kundeanmeldelser fuldt ud. Importer anmeldelser fra Google, Facebook og mere. Automatiske anmodninger om gennemgang. Smukke testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso er en gratis hjemmesideanalysator. Det giver gratis rapporter til tusindvis af websteder. For hver hjemmeside i vores omfattende database kan du se detaljerede analyser, herunder trafikstatistik, månedlig indtjening, facebook-delingsinformation, webserverplacering og websiteværdiestimater.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView er en webanalysesoftware, der matcher IP-adresserne på virksomheder, der besøger dit websted, mod vores database for at fortælle dig navnene på disse virksomheder og mere.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow er den AI-drevne Omnichannel Conversation Suite til kundeengagement. Den alt-i-en SleekFlow-platform skaber problemfrie og personlige kunderejser på tværs af alles go-to-meddelelseskanaler, inklusive WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat og mere. SleekFlow er dedikeret til at forme fremtidens kom...