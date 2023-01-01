Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automating ABM and more. You can create workflows to chain multiple automations together and connect Captain Data to your favorite SaaS tools!

Kategorier :

Websted: captaindata.co

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Captain Data. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.