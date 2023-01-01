Alternativer - Brandwatch Influence
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch er en digital forbrugerinformationsvirksomhed med hovedkontor i Brighton, England. Brandwatch sælger seks forskellige produkter: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews og BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research er en "selvbetjeningsapplikation" eller software som en tjenest...
GWI
gwi.com
On-demand forbrugerundersøgelse drevet af GWI. Forstå dit publikum på et øjeblik med globale forbrugerdata lige ved hånden.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alt hvad du behøver for at forstå målgrupper og få bedre markedsføringsresultater, sociale medieresultater, influencer-resultater, mediestrategier, vækststrategier eller afkast på annonceudgifter. Sæt forbrugersegmentering og kulturel indsigt i centrum af din strategi, og giv dine teams mulighed fo...
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...