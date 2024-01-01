WebCatalog

Botsup

Botsup

With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.

Kategorier:

Productivity
Bot platforme software

