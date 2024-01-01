With Botsup, users across the globe build AI Chatbots on WhatsApp to sell more. Botsup allows companies to offer engaging shopping experiences to their consumers over WhatsApp. For example, you can send personalized notifications from your system in a programmatic way through Botsup's API and engage them to shop across your product offerings.

Kategorier :

Websted: botsup.io

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Botsup. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.