Alternativer - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
Genopfind, hvordan du forbinder med dine kunder. ManyChat giver dig mulighed for at engagere dig med din kunde 24/7 - udnyt styrken ved marketingautomatisering i dag!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
Automatiser din kundeservice med ChatBot og gå aldrig glip af en chance for at sælge eller hjælpe dine kunder. Byg dine egne chatbots fra bunden, ingen tekniske færdigheder nødvendige!
Drift
drift.com
Drift er den nye måde, virksomheder køber fra virksomheder. Prøv vores samtalemarkedsførings- og salgsværktøjer designet til at gøre køb nemmere i dag, helt gratis.
Botpress
botpress.com
Byg ChatGPT chatbots, overraskende hurtigt 🚀. Den første næste generation af chatbot-builder drevet af OpenAI. Byg ChatGPT-lignende bots til dit projekt eller din virksomhed for at få tingene gjort. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel er den førende bot-platform til at skabe AI-chatbots til Facebook. Lær, hvordan du hurtigt og nemt opretter en Facebook Messenger-bot - ingen kodning påkrævet.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox er et kodefrit arbejdsområde, der låser op for WhatsApps kraft til at skalere din virksomhed med Shared Inbox, WhatsApp No-code Chatbot, WhatsApp Broadcasts og mere
Qualified
qualified.com
Kvalificeret hjælper virksomheder med at generere pipeline hurtigere. Udnyt dit største aktiv - dit websted - for at identificere dine mest værdifulde besøgende, starte salgssamtaler med det samme, planlægge møder, konvertere udgående og betalt trafik og afdække signaler om købshensigter.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Gør sidevisninger til kunder. Genkend virksomheder, der i øjeblikket browser på din hjemmeside, og forvandl dem til kunder!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbejdsplatformen til at bygge AI-agenter. Teams bruger Voiceflow til at designe, teste og starte chat- eller stemme-AI-agenter – sammen, hurtigere, i skala.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Automatiser interaktioner med dine kunder og medarbejdere på 135+ sprog og på tværs af 35+ kanaler for at levere handlingsrettede resultater til lavere omkostninger.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
Konversations-AI, der er alt andet end kunstig. Skab meningsfulde, personlige forbindelser med dine kunder, mens du leverer virkelige resultater for din virksomhed.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungerer som din betroede co-pilot for erhvervslivet med det formål at gøre dig smartere, hurtigere og mere sikker i dine datadrevne beslutninger. IBM Cognos Analytics giver enhver bruger – uanset om det er dataforsker, forretningsanalytiker eller ikke-it-specialist – mere magt ...
Twixor
twixor.com
Twixor omdefinerer CX med Generative AI & NLP, hvilket skaber dynamiske kunderejser på meddelelseskanaler. Vores CX-platform med lav kode/no-kode fusionerer Digital Assistant og Intelligent Process Automation og tilbyder personlige, målorienterede interaktioner. Det går ud over scriptede svar, gener...