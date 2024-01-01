Alternativer - Booksy
FitOn
fitonapp.com
Tab dig, kom i form og føl dig godt når som helst og hvor som helst med gratis on-demand fitnesstimer, personlige træningsplaner og guidede meditationer.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find din næste salon, spa eller fitnessprofessionel. Læs og post anmeldelser. Planlæg en online aftale 24/7 til klipning, farvning, neglepleje, hudpleje, massage, makeup, personlige trænere, yoga, Pilates og meget mere!
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.
Manicare
manicare.com.au
Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.