BlendVision
Har du ikke WebCatalog installeret? Download WebCatalog.
Websted: blendvision.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til BlendVision på WebCatalog til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
BlendVision One is a real one-stop, no-code video solution to encode, host, manage, stream and livestream videos without a hitch. We offer advanced VOD and livestreaming features, DRM security, customizable players, and API and SDK integration. Businesses can maximize video cost efficiency by up to 80% with its patented AI video technology. Customer industries span live entertainment, eLearning, corporate communications, webinars, and more.
Websted: blendvision.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med BlendVision. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.