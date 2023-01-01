Alternativer - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
Byg hvad som helst med weblinks. elink har alt, hvad du behøver for at gemme bogmærker og bygge websider, e-mail-nyhedsbreve, RSS-webstedswidgets, sociale biolinks, sociale vægge, automatiseret indhold og mere. Opret indhold på få minutter!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io er en white label URL-forkorter, der skaber korte links på brandede domæner. Forkort, tilpas og del brandede webadresser med dit publikum.
Revue
getrevue.co
Skab et loyalt publikum. Revue gør det nemt for forfattere og udgivere at sende redaktionelle nyhedsbreve - og få betalt.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Tilføj retargeting-pixels, tilpasset Call-to-Action, tilpassede domæner til ethvert link, du deler, tilpas link-thumbnail-udseende og retarget alle, der har klikket.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vil du oprette en radiostation? Automatiser din tidsplan, udsend live og spor lyttere fra én brugervenlig platform. Velkommen til Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Træf smartere ejendomsbeslutninger, og luk flere aftaler med Placer.ai's placeringsintelligence og indsigt i gangtrafik.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops er en viral og henvisningsmarkedsføringsplatform til at lancere ranglistekonkurrencer, lotterier, præ-lancering og henvisningsprogrammer.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Partner med ShareASale for at blive en del af vores betroede affiliate marketing netværk. Vores netværk leverer marketingløsninger til vores partnere.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence er en influencer marketing service, der gør det muligt for brands og influencers at forbinde, samarbejde og nå deres mål.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer er den billigere, hurtigste og nemmeste måde at opdage, hvad der virkelig sker online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter tilbyder en ren og ligetil skriveoplevelse for folk, der ikke leder efter avanceret rapportering eller funktioner til virksomheder.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10X podcast og videoindhold på 10 minutter. SummarAIze omsætter dit indhold fra lyd og video til engagerende, delbare sociale indlæg, e-mail-indhold, resuméer, citater og mere!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Den originale mærkevaremarkedsplads med over 100.000 ekspertudvalgte virksomhedsnavne at vælge imellem. Få den matchende .com og et logo og gratis brandingrådgivning fra vores team.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Byg en viral venteliste over tidlige brugere. Spar lanceringstid og få flere tilmeldinger til dit tidlige produkt med gamified virale ventelister før lancering
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube er en robust, elegant og smidig virksomhedsanalyse- og KPI-datavisualiseringssoftware bygget med en AI-hjerne. Vi ved alle, at du ikke kan drive eller SKALERE din virksomhed effektivt uden at holde nøje øje med dine KPI'er. Men at grave igennem dit CRM og gennemlæse regneark er en omhyggeli...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly er et marketingoptimeringsværktøj designet til at give marketingmålinger, der gør det muligt at skalere en virksomhed og dens markedsføring intelligent.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker er en kraftfuld Link Management Platform-software, der forenkler processen med at spore og optimere dine marketingkampagner. Vores software giver et centraliseret dashboard, hvor du nemt kan administrere alle dine links og spore din kampagneydelse. Med CampaignTracker kan du nemt opr...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist er den førende placeringsintelligenceplatform i rejsebranchen. Vi bruger mobile placeringsdatasæt til at give handlekraftig indsigt i forbrugeradfærd, konkurrenceandel, medieeffektivitet og markedstendenser. Over 200 rejsemarketingfolk, herunder 100 byer, 40 amerikanske stater og 4 af de ...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler er en omfattende SaaS-platform designet til at forenkle annoncegodkendelses- og samarbejdsprocessen for kreative bureauer. Med en brugervenlig grænseflade og en række kraftfulde funktioner strømliner Adpiler rejsen fra annonceoprettelse til klientgodkendelse, hvilket sikrer problemfrit samar...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr er designet til at hjælpe nyhedsbrevsudgivere med at tjene penge på deres e-mails ved hjælp af målrettet annonceplacering baseret på abonnenten.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge er inbound marketing-software, som leverer lead management-løsninger med marketingintelligens for at holde alle dine leads på sporet.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees tilbyder en portefølje af teknologier, der udvider en organisations eksisterende onlinefærdigheder og investering til også at fungere på mobile enheder.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
I dagens konkurrenceprægede miljø kræver brands hurtigere indsigt, innovative produkter og mere inkluderende markedsføring for at trives. Vurveys patenterede AI-platform samler alt, alt sammen drevet af dine kunder og team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Forbedre dit eksisterende indhold: AI-drevet forbedring, så dine websider kan rangeres højere. Den fungerer som en SEO-coach, den analyserer de konkurrenters sider, der udkonkurrerer dine og giver dig derefter nøjagtige detaljer om, hvordan du opdaterer dine specifikke sider.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Avanceret AI-drevet affiliate discovery SaaS-app til udgiveradministration. Platformen giver dybdegående analyse af udgiverwebsteder og information og værktøjer til affiliate rekruttering. Machine Learning inden for platformen sikrer, at resultaterne bliver mere målrettede, efterhånden som den lærer...