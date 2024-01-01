المرجع - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية - الولايات المتحدة
إرسال تطبيق جديد
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Readwise
readwise.io
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Google Books
google.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Quran.com
quran.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Reverso
reverso.net
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
churchofjesuschrist.org
Sefaria
sefaria.org
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Hallow
hallow.com
FamilySearch
familysearch.org
Guidebook
guidebooks.google.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Yelp for Business
business.yelp.com
WordFinder
wordfinder.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
JSTOR
jstor.org
Bible Memory
biblememory.com
Wikiwand
wikiwand.com
BibleTools.org
bibletools.org
Wikisource
wikisource.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
Study Gateway
faithgateway.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Mendeley
mendeley.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
网易有道词典
youdao.com