zapEHR
console.zapehr.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the zapEHR app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The complete health tech developer platform. The ONC certified* platform offering developers and builders all the APIs and infrastructure necessary to create next generation health tech and EHRs.
Website: zapehr.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to zapEHR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.