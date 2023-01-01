Wattpad is a website and app for writers to publish new user-generated stories. It aims to create social communities around stories for both amateur and established writers.The platform claims to have an audience of more than 80 million users, who can directly interact with the writers and share their opinions with fellow readers. Although available in over 50 languages, 77% of its content is written in English. A number of Wattpad users are translating stories to continue to build the platform.From December 2006 to 2019, the slogan for the Wattpad website was "Stories you'll love." As of February/March 2019, it is now "Where stories live".In mid-2020, the website became the target of the largest data breach, which left 270 million records exposed to cyberattackers.

Website: wattpad.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wattpad. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.