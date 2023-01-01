Tata SIA Airlines Limited, operating as Vistara, is an Indian full-service airline, based in Gurgaon, with its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, commenced operations on 9 January 2015 with its inaugural flight between Delhi and Mumbai.

Website: airvistara.com

