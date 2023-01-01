Ulta Beauty
ulta.com
Ulta Beauty, Inc., formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. and before 2000 as Ulta3, is an American chain of beauty stores headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Ulta Beauty carries cosmetics, fragrances, nail products, bath and body products, beauty tools and haircare products.
