Truecaller is a smartphone application that has features of caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, call-recording, Chat & Voice by using the internet. It requires users to provide a standard cellular mobile number for registering with the service.

Website: truecaller.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Truecaller. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.