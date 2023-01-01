Travis CI is a hosted continuous integration service used to build and test software projects hosted at GitHub and Bitbucket.Travis CI provides various paid plan for private projects, and a free plan for open source. TravisPro provides custom deployments of a proprietary version on the customer's own hardware. The source is technically free software and available piecemeal on GitHub under permissive licenses. The company notes, however, that the large number of tasks that a user needs to monitor and perform can make it difficult for some users to successfully integrate the Enterprise version with their own infrastructure.

Website: travis-ci.com

