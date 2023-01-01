Tether is a cryptocurrency with tokens issued by Tether Limited, which in turn is controlled by the owners of Bitfinex. Tether is called a stablecoin because it was originally designed to always be worth US$1.00, maintaining $1.00 in reserves for each tether issued.

Website: tether.to

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tether. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.