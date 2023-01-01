WebCatalogWebCatalog
StockX

StockX

stockx.com

StockX is an online marketplace and clothing reseller, primarily of sneakers. Since November 2020, it has also opened up to electronic products such as game consoles, smartphones and computer hardware. The Detroit-based company was founded by Dan Gilbert, Josh Luber, Greg Schwartz, and Chris Kaufman in 2015–2016. StockX has more than 800 employees in Downtown Detroit. StockX currently has international offices in London, UK, in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and has authentication facilities in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood, Moonachie, NJ, and Tempe, AZ. Scott Cutler and Schwartz serve as chief executive officer and chief operating officer, respectively, and Deena Bahri became the company's first chief marketing officer in 2019.

