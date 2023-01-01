Steven Madden, Ltd., also known as Steve Madden, is a publicly traded company that designs and markets shoes and fashion accessories. Based in Long Island City, New York, the company's brands include Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, Greats, BB Dakota and Mad Love.

Website: stevemadden.com

