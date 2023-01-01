STARS
stellarvelocity.com
STARS is a digital kanban board for project management. It has a drag-n-drop interface and rich features for collaboration. Each card on the kanban board conveys critical information about the project including priority, ownership, status, and deadlines. Project Managers can use the Timeline Viewer and Workload Analyzer to quickly determine the overall health of a project and where potential bottlenecks might be.
