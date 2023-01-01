Splunk Inc. is an American technology company based in San Francisco, California, that produces software for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data via a Web-style interface.The Splunk Enterprise and Enterprise Cloud solutions capture, index and correlate real-time data in a searchable repository from which it can generate graphs, reports, alerts, dashboards and visualizations.Splunk makes machine data accessible across an organization by identifying data patterns, providing metrics, diagnosing problems and providing intelligence for business operations. Splunk is a horizontal technology used for application management, security and compliance, as well as business and web analytics. Recently, Splunk has also begun developing machine learning and data solutions for BizOps.

Website: login.splunk.com

