SoundCloud is an online audio distribution platform and music sharing website based in Berlin, Germany, that enables its users to upload, promote, and share audio. Started in 2007 by Alexander Ljung and Eric Wahlforss, SoundCloud has grown to be one of the largest music streaming services reaching over 175 million monthly users worldwide. SoundCloud offers both free and paid membership on the platform, available for desktop and mobile devices. SoundCloud has influenced the music industry through the success of many artists who have used the service to launch or advance their careers. SoundCloud has received support from many investors and other media platforms such as Twitter, although the streaming platform itself has solved funding issues and has dismissed many employees in order to remain profitable.

Website: soundcloud.com

