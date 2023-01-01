Sirvez is a cloud-based tool designed for Audio Visual System Integration companies to digitise their workflow management. The system vastly improves efficiencies in their workforce management, projects and product management while improving stakeholder relations. It has been developed in close contribution with audio-visual integrators and end users ensuring that the product is fit for purpose and meets the needs of the AV / IT market.

Website: sirvez.com

