RingCentral, Inc. is an American publicly traded provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions for businesses.RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis and CTO Vlad Vendrow founded the company in 1999. RingCentral investors included Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital, David Weiden, Khosla Ventures, Rob Theis, Scale Venture Partners, Bobby Yerramilli-Rao, Hermes Growth Partners and DAG Ventures. It completed its IPO in 2013.

Website: ringcentral.com

