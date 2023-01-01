Quizizz
quizizz.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Quizizz app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Website: quizizz.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Quizizz. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.