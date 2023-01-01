Learn Spanish, French, Korean, German, Italian, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Dutch through interactive lesson, games and videos Polly Lingual is a multi-faceted learning platform for studying foreign languages. We currently offer courses in Spanish, French, Chinese, German, Italian, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Russian, Dutch and English. We understand that different learning techniques are suited for different parts of the foriegn-langauge acquisition experience. Our interactive lessons provide students with rote exercises to master foundational vocabulary and grammar, while Polly Ambassadors bring students all the way to fluency through live video tutoring. The interactive lessons use a variety of proven algorithms to make learning efficient and engaging. To gain access to all the lessons and advanced features requires a Polly Passport subscription. Polly Ambassadors are available for private video sessions to help student with pronunciation, practice conversation, learn local dialects, and more. Videos sessions are sold separately, or by 5- and 10-session bundles, depending on the Ambassador. Some Ambassadors even offer 30-minute trial lessons.

Website: pollylingu.al

