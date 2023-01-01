WebCatalogWebCatalog
OSPOS

OSPOS

opensourcepos.org

OSPOS (Open Source Point of Sale) is a web-based point of sale system. The application is written in PHP, it uses MySQL (or MariaDB) as data storage back-end and has a simple but intuitive user interface.

Website: opensourcepos.org

