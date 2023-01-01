Nextiva is a voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nextiva focuses on the area of cloud-based communication Nextiva indicates its telephone and other technology services are currently used by 150,000 businesses.

Website: authenticate.nextiva.com

